Ethereum’s long-awaited London hard fork is likely to launch on Aug. 4 between 13:00 UTC and 17:00 UTC, with block 12,965,000. Many Ethereum enthusiasts are excited for the delayed release, while some are watching on with “cautious optimism.”

As a part of a roadmap designed to lead up to the release of Ethereum 2.0, which will replace Ethereum’s current proof of work protocol with proof of stake , the London hard fork has been implemented into various testnets. After successful activation on the Ropsten and Goerli testnets, the final hard fork release date was decided.

The protocol update includes five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), most notably EIP 1559 and EIP 3554, that aim to counter various inefficiencies: