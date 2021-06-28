Investors are exiting digital asset investment products, including funds focused on bitcoin and ethereum, as a wave of negative sentiment weighs on cryptocurrencies.
Net outflows from cryptocurrency funds totaled $44 million for the week ending June 25, marking the fourth consecutive week of redemptions.
Ethereum products suffered net outflows of $50 million last week, the largest on record since 2015, according to a report by CoinShares published Monday. The movement marks a reversal from the trend so far in 2021, with Ethereum-focused products having garnered a net of $943 million for the year to date as investors diversified away from bitcoin.
- “Since mid-May, as negative sentiment has remained prevalent, net weekly outflows now total $313 million," representing 0.8% of total assets under management (AUM), according to CoinShares.
- On a relative basis, the total outflows of digital asset funds last week “remains small in comparison to the negative sentiment in early 2018, where outflows as a percentage of AUM totaled 4.9%.”
- Multi-asset digital investment products saw inflows of $6 million last week, suggesting that investors are seeking diversification across cryptocurrencies, beyond bitcoin and ethereum.