The documentary “Ethereum: The Infinite Garden,” which will feature Vitalik Buterin, has raised a total of 1,035.96 ETH ($1.9 million), surpassing its funding target of 750 ETH.
- The filmmakers say the project will be the first feature-length documentary about Ethereum, and will include interviews with people involved in the development of the world computer, including Buterin and Aya Miyaguchi, the executive director of the Ethereum Foundation.
- Fundraising for the documentary took place over three days on the crowdfunding site Mirror and ended July 16.
- Producers will also be working with pplpleasr to drop a series of Infinite Garden non-fungible tokens (NFT) tied to select on-screen credits in the film.
- Film production company Optimist is behind the documentary.
