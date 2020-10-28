ConsenSys, a company that develops for Ethereum and funds ecosystem startups, is to help French bank Societe Generale carry out research on a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
- Announced in a blog post on Wednesday, ConsenSys will work with Societe Generale – Forge, the bank's digital assets arm, providing technology and expertise as part of ongoing CBDC pilot efforts.
- ConsenSys will be involved in work looking at CBDC issuance and management, delivery versus payment and cross-chain interoperability.
- Societe Generale – Forge has previously issued bonds worth millions of euros over a blockchain, with one of the initiatives being in collaboration with France's central bank.
- According to a report in September, ConsenSys was chosen to work with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on a different CBDC pilot, looking at how blockchain might facilitate cross-border payments between commercial banks.
- The developer also acquired JPMorgan's blockchain platform Quorum this summer – that's the platform on which the investment bank's JPM Coin cryptocurrency was built.
- The first commercial use of JPM Coin is expected with the week, JPMorgan executives said Tuesday.
