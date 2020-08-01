Ethereum Classic (ETC) suffered a 3,693-block chain reorganization early Saturday morning, an event first thought to be a possible 51% attack, after a miner used old software after having been offline, according to Terry Culver, CEO of Ethereum Classic Labs.

Update (August 1, 15:17 UTC): This article has been updated with an estimate of the attack cost.

Update (August 1, 16:28 UTC): This article has been further updated to reflect that the event was likely not a malicious act, but an accidental one in which an offline miner came back online using an old version of ETC. That event then mimicked a 51% attack.