Ethereum developers will take a second whack at a final Ethereum 2.0 “dress rehearsal” after the first, Spadina, failed due to “critical peering issues,” Ethereum Foundation researcher Danny Ryan said in a tweet Wednesday.
- The second testnet, named Zinken, will launch Oct. 12 at 12:00 UTC.
- Ryan said he is “primarily looking for a clean client release process and minimal headaches for users” with Zinken.
- The dress rehearsal testnets were created to give Ethereum stakers another practice run at moving ether (ETH) into the Eth 2.0 deposit contract, a necessary step before the new blockchain can start working.
- Spadina hit a snag due to “configuration parameters” with Prysmatic Labs’ Prysm client, the team said in a post-mortem.
- “We lagged behind in terms of taking Spadina seriously, having a detailed checklist, and overall having a release ready before the genesis event,” the team said.
- Ryan added the dress rehearsal’s load was tilted unfavorably toward Prysm, which took on the lion's share of the testnet’s users.
- The same issue – stakers picking Prysm over the four other available Eth 2.0 clients – also presented itself during August’s Medalla testnet.
