Ether has surged past $2,000 as the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain continues its year-long bull run.

According to the CoinDesk 20,ether hit a new record of $2,033.08, up 6.18% in the last 24 hours, with the market capitalization of the crypto reaching $233.3 billion. The cryptocurrency is up 172.5% year-to-date.

While ether hitting $2,000 would normally be a stop-the-presses-type event, it almost certainly will be overshadowed by the numerous milestones reached hours before by larger sibling bitcoin including hitting a $1 trillion market value for the first time and rising almost $5,000 in a 24-hour period.

But ether’s rise and surging popularity should not be overlooked. At least three growing areas of demand are fueling the increase in ether’s price: decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum 2.0 staking and a newly formed institutionally focused ether market on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Often compared to oil, ether powers interactions on the Ethereum blockchain which is best known for hosting a variety of DeFi apps such as lending, trading and prediction markets. Ethereum-based applications create a natural utility for ether as the cryptocurrency is required to settle transactions. DeFi coins have followed lockstep with ether as shown by the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI), up 83% in the last 30 days, according to Index Coop.

Staking on the Ethereum 2.0 network is also creating a supply shock of supports for the digital asset. Eth 2.0 is an in-progress redesign of the Ethereum network based on a new consensus mechanism called proof-of-stake (PoS) and database sharding. Some 2.7% of ether worth $6 billion has been deposited on the Eth 2.0 blockchain. Those funds are further locked for roughly the next 12 months.