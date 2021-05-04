Ether is eyeing a 10-day winning streak in a sign of its strongest bullish momentum in more than three years.

The second-largest cryptocurrency was changing hands around $3,500 at press time, for a 2% rise since 0:00 coordinated universal time (8 p.m. ET Monday). If the gains are held through the daily close (23:59 UTC), ether would cement a 10-day winning trend, the longest since early January 2018, according to Coinbase data.

Ether daily price chart Source: TradingView

Ether (ETH), which is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, has nearly quintupled this year, in a rally fueled by speculation over the future of decentralized finance, known as DeFi, as well as other use cases like non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. There’s also mounting evidence of robust growth in transaction volumes and other network metrics, as documented in a May 3 tweet by the blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

In 2021, the cryptocurrency has outshone the larger bitcoin (BTC), which has doubled so far this year. Ether’s market value has now topped $400 billion, but it’s still well behind the $1.04 trillion for bitcoin.

The rising popularity of ether futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) shows institutions are seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency via derivatives markets.

Ether: CME futures open interest Source: Skew

Open interest in the CME futures, or the amount of outstanding positions, rose to a record high of $473 million on Monday, marking a 23-fold increase since the first-day tally of $20 million, per data provider Skew. Ether futures went live on the CME on Feb. 8.

On Monday, some $581 million of ether futures contracts changed hands on the CME, up 17-fold since the debut.

The CME data demonstrates the increasing influence of institutional money in the market, according to analysts at cryptocurrency exchange OKEx.