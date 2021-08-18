ETC Group is listing all its crypto exchange-traded products on the Vienna stock exchange, the company said in a statement.
- The London-based crypto securities provider will list Vienna’s first carbon-neutral crypto ETP, the first physical bitcoin ETP, the first litecoin ETP and an ethereum ETP, according to the statement.
- The three ETPs are 100% physically backed, CEO Bradley Duke said.
- ETPs have been rolling out over Europe in recent months, with major investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America involved in the settling process.
- ETC Group has so far launched its ETPs in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich and Frankfurt.
- The products will be distributed by London-based ETP provider HANetf, and the market maker on the Vienna exchange will be Lang & Schwarz.
