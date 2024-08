Protocol Village: Credbull recauda 5,2 millones de dólares, Aave llega a la era ZKSync

Aave, the biggest DeFi lending protocol with a total value locked of $11.9 billion, announced the launch of Aave V3 on Era Mainnet, powered by ZKsync. According to the team, "Aave can access advanced ZK tech with low-cost transactions while deriving security from ETH with cryptographic validity proofs." Chainlink, the blockchain oracle project, "will provide secure and reliable price feeds." Aave founder Stani Kulechov said in a statement relayed by a spokesperson for the project: "Era Mainnet offers the highest level of scalability and performance and with zero knowledge proofs, the opportunity to add privacy capabilities and additional security for users and institutions. Additionally, the Elastic Chain ecosystem can expand to accommodate various institutional use cases while ensuring scalability.” (AAVE) {{ZK}}