Zebec Protocol

Zebec Protocol

ZBC
$0.00867009
4.71%
$0.00814187

24H Price

$0.00892565
About Zebec Protocol

El precio de Zebec Protocol es $0.0086701, un cambio de 4.71% en las últimas 24 horas a partir del 8:26 p.m. La reciente acción del precio en el Protocolo Zebec dejó la capitalización de mercado del token en $31,563,342.02. En lo que va del año, el Protocolo Zebec tiene un cambio de -28.64%. El Protocolo Zebec está clasificado como Currency según el Estándar de clasificación de activos digitales (DACS) de CoinDesk.


Read less...
Latest About Zebec Protocol

Webb Protocol raises $7 million for privacy-focused cross-chain bridge (Pixabay)
Negocios
Exclusive
Zero-Knowledge Privacy Startup Webb Protocol Raises $7M

Polychain Capital and Lemniscap co-led the seed round for the bridge protocol.

Webb Protocol raises $7 million for privacy-focused cross-chain bridge (Pixabay)
By Brandy Betz
May 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
May 8, 2023
ExclusiveFunding RoundsVenture Capital
(Shutterstock)
Negocios
Spanish
La empresa de criptomonedas FARE Protocol recaudó US$6,2M antes del lanzamiento de su token

C Squared Ventures y Goat Capital, la empresa cocreada por el fundador de Twitch Justin Kan, fueron las encargadas de liderar la recaudación de fondos.

(Shutterstock)
By Brandy Betz
May 1, 2023 at 4:11 p.m. UTC
May 1, 2023
SpanishTendencias InversionesTendencias Mercados
El cofundador y CEO de Protocol Labs, Juan Benet, habla en la conferencia de CoinDesk Construct 2017. (Archivos de CoinDesk)
Negocios
No-livewire
Protocol Labs, creador de Filecoin, despide al 21% de su personal

Las razones de la decisión fueron la situación económica actual y el invierno cripto, según la empresa.

El cofundador y CEO de Protocol Labs, Juan Benet, habla en la conferencia de CoinDesk Construct 2017. (Archivos de CoinDesk)
By Helene Braun
Feb 6, 2023 at 2:48 p.m. UTC
Feb 6, 2023
no-livewireProtocol LabsFilecoinSpanish

Zebec Protocol Price

24H Low

$0.00814187

24H High

$0.00892565

24H Open

$0.00828025

24H Change

$0.00038985

52 Week Low

$0.00571900

52 Week High

$0.01897600

All Time High

$0.05276600

Returns (YTD)

-28.64%

Zebec Protocol Market Stats

Market Cap

$31.56M

24H Volume

N/A

Max Supply

10.00B

Total Supply

10.00B

24H Value Transacted

N/A

30D Volatility

0.60701600

24H Transaction Count

N/A

24H Average Transaction Fee

N/A

| XBX

Bitcoin Price Index XBX

The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) is the world’s leading reference for the price of bitcoin, used by the largest institutions active in crypto assets. It is the crypto market standard, benchmarking billions of dollars in registered financial products and pricing hundreds of millions in daily over-the-counter transactions. Built for replicability and reliability, in continuous operation since 2014, the XBX is relied upon by asset allocators, asset managers, market participants and exchanges. The XBX is the flagship in a portfolio of single- and multi-asset indices offered by CoinDesk.

Learn more on

CoinDesk Indices

