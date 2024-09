Cinco estados de EE.UU. llegan a un acuerdo con GS Partners, los inversores recibirán reembolsos íntegros

The exact size of the alleged scheme is unknown, but the operation itself claimed to have done $1 billion in sales as of last September, one month before a collection of state securities regulators, spearheaded by Texas, began investigating GS Partners’ owner Josip Heit and his companies. Starting in mid-November, regulators in 10 U.S. states – and one Canadian province – filed enforcement actions against Heit and his companies, alleging fraud and ordering them to immediately cease-and-desist selling securities.