El criptodeshielo de Nigeria: no es lo que parece

It could be that the authorities finally recognize the popular support. According to crypto forensics firm Chainalysis , Nigeria’s “adoption” index was the second highest in the world in 2023 (after India). The rationale could be that removing a few crypto restrictions just might deflect some of the anger seen in last month’s nationwide protests . Branded with the hashtag #EndBadGovernance , these were triggered by the rising cost of living amid inflation of almost 35%, and resulted in more than 20 dead