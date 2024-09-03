Por qué la SEC se equivoca con las NFT

In their 2024 book Over Ruled, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Janie Nitze document the dramatic expansion of federal laws. This expansion stems not just from enactments by Congress and decisions of courts, but also from the numerous federal agencies through their arsenal of rules and regulations, informal public guidance and enforcement actions. Federal statutes used to fit in one volume, but now surpass 54 volumes and 60,000 pages. Federal agency rules ran 16 pages in 1936, but now surpass 200 volumes and 188,000 pages. No one knows for sure how many agency regulations have criminal penalties, but one estimate is that the total surpasses 300,000. And, more worrisome, federal agencies sometimes “don’t just write and enforce legally binding rules,” but also “act as prosecutor and judge, too.”
Esta proliferación de leyes y reglamentos puede reflejar las complejidades de la sociedad moderna, pero, como se detalla en el libro, ha tenido consecuencias trágicas, ya que las leyes federales se han aplicado excesivamente contra las personas, incluso en formas que van más allá del alcance previsto de la ley. Especialmente cuando las leyes se aplican excesivamente sobre la base de interpretaciones tenues, si no incorrectas, el Estado de Derecho se ve socavado. Como muestran los jueces Gorsuch y Nitze, el Estado de Derecho "requiere que las leyes sean declaradas públicamente, conocidas por la gente común y estables"
Desgraciadamente, no es el caso de el tratamiento opaco de los tokens no fungibles (NFTs) por parte de la Securities and Exchange Commission. En cambio, el enfoque del regulador añade otro triste capítulo al problema de la aplicación excesiva de las leyes, que paradójicamente socava el Estado de Derecho.
En 2021, floreció un nuevo mercado de obras de arte digitales. Las NFT ofrecían a los artistas una nueva e innovadora forma de vender sus obras y recaudar derechos de participación, que proporcionan a los artistas un mínimo de sostenibilidad financiera. Mientras los artistas acudían en masa al floreciente mercado de las NFT, con un volumen de ventas que alcanzaba los 27.000 millones de dólares, la SEC guardaba silencio. Los artistas no disponían de orientación pública sobre si la SEC trataría las NFT como valores. Los principales bufetes de abogados estaban inseguros.
But, in 2023, when the NFT market was in a downturn, the SEC added another risk to the ones artists faced: possible SEC prosecution. The SEC announced the settlements of enforcement actions against two NFT projects, which were developing a cartoon cat series and avatar-based game, respectively. The SEC alleged the NFTs were investment contracts and unregistered securities. Although the settlements do not establish legal precedents and the entities admitted no wrongdoing, the SEC required the two projects to destroy their NFTs. Neither project survived. Other businesses, such as GameStop, killed their NFT projects due to “regulatory uncertainty
Luego, a finales de agosto, la SEC demostró que no ha terminado. OpenSea, uno de los mayores mercados de NFT, reveló que la SEC envió un aviso Wells indicando una posible acción contra la empresa por permitir las ventas de NFT que supuestamente eran valores no registrados. Aunque un aviso Wells no termina necesariamente en enjuiciamiento, a menudo sí lo hace.
Los artistas y las empresas de NFT estaban disgustados. En las redes sociales, algunos incluso hablaron de ir a la cárcel. Aunque ese temor puede ser infundado, el pánico no lo es. La estrategia de la SEC de emprender acciones selectivas contra proyectos y empresas de NFT, sin promulgar ninguna norma o directriz pública relacionada con los NFT, amenaza a todo el mercado de NFT. La incertidumbre disuadirá a los artistas de crear NFT y acabará con las iniciativas empresariales relacionadas con los NFT.
Regulatory uncertainty isn’t the biggest problem with the SEC’s approach. Instead, as I explain in a forthcoming U.C. Davis Law Review article, the SEC’s approach is likely unconstitutional. Requiring securities registration of artwork NFTs before they can be offered to the public is a prior restraint in violation of the First Amendment rights of the artists. Prior restraints on speech, including pre-publication licensing and registration, “are the most serious and the least tolerable infringement on First Amendment rights,” as the Supreme Court admonished. Prior restraints may mask censorship and chill speech. Even the delay of publication is problematic under the First Amendment. Speech delayed is speech denied.
Los artistas no deberían tener que contratar a abogados especializados en valores -o arriesgarse a ser procesados por la SEC- antes de vender NFT. Un régimen de restricción previa de este tipo perjudica a la sociedad. Como explicó el Tribunal Supremo en el contexto electoral: "Muchas personas, en lugar de asumir la considerable carga (y a veces el riesgo) de reivindicar sus derechos a través de litigios caso por caso, optarán simplemente por abstenerse de la expresión protegida, perjudicándose no sólo a sí mismas, sino a la sociedad en su conjunto, que se ve privada de un mercado de ideas sin inhibiciones."
The solution to this constitutional problem is simple: the SEC and courts should return to the original public meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 — what the statute actually says; that’s what the Supreme Court recently did in interpreting the National Firearms Act of 1934. In 1933, the original public meaning of “investment contract” referred to a specific type of investment: investors’ payment of money for a contractual right to a share in the profits made by the offeror. When the Supreme Court interpreted “investment contract” in 1946, in SEC v. W.J. Howey Co., it expressly endorsed this ordinary meaning of the term a state supre
Por supuesto, una inversión no tiene por qué estar titulada como "contrato de inversión" para serlo. Dado que la Ley de Valores se aplica a las meras ofertas, no es esencial que haya existido un contrato. Pero, para que entre dentro del "contrato de inversión", la oferta debe implicar un derecho contractual a una participación en los beneficios obtenidos por el oferente. Sin él, la oferta implica una inversión, pero no una contractual.
It is not for the SEC or courts to read the word “contract” out of the Securities Act. It serves an important purpose in distinguishing investment contracts from other investments, such as the purchase of artworks and collectibles. Investors permitted by Hermès to buy Birkin bags can reasonably expect to make a profit from Hermès’s assiduous efforts to maintain their rarity and value. But investors’ expectation of profits doesn’t turn Birkin bags into investment contracts. Nor does it with NFTs. Buying collectibles, whether Birkin bags or artwork NFTs, is different in kind from investing in investment contracts: the former lacks the contractual right to profits that the latter has.
Si se sigue ignorando la palabra "contrato" en la Ley de Valores, pronto llegará el momento de que intervenga el Tribunal Supremo. El Estado de Derecho no exige menos.
