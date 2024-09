Cómo la IA descentralizada y las pruebas de conocimiento cero democratizarán la informática

AI's ability to process large amounts of data makes it compatible with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), but more progress in cryptography is needed before ZKPs can be widely used. Work being done by teams such as Irreducible (who designed the Binius proof system and commitment scheme), Gensyn , TensorOpera , Hellas, and Inference Labs , among others, will be an important step in achieving this vision. Timelines, however, remain overly optimistic as true innovation takes time and mathematical advancement.