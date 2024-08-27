PlayIconNav
Opinion

Pavel Durov: el héroe imperfecto de la libertad de expresión

Pavel Durov es un héroe de la libertad de expresión, pero Telegram está lejos de ser una plataforma perfecta para ello, escribe Ben Schiller de CoinDesk.

By Ben Schiller
/TranslatedBotTraducido por IA
AccessTimeIconAug 27, 2024 at 8:04 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 27, 2024 at 8:17 p.m. UTC
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov

Durante el fin de semana, el fundador de Telegram, Pavel Durov, fue detenido en un aeropuerto de París y posteriormente acusado por el Tribunal Judiciaire De Paris de permitir transacciones ilegales, distribuir material de abuso de menores, complicidad en el tráfico de drogas y no cooperar con las fuerzas del orden.

Durov encaja en un reciente patrón de gobiernos que reafirman su autoridad sobre redes que los fundadores, y muchos del resto de nosotros, conciben como refugios de libertad de expresión (espacios comunes) que los funcionarios tienen poco derecho a tocar.

Durov’s arrest has generated a lot of conjecture, debate, conspiracy-theorizing and culture war rhetoric in the last 48 hours. Durov’s case is a revealing flashpoint in the free speech wars of the modern internet and the larger question of whether we, as digital citizens, can expect public commons where we can speak freely without interference from what are, in effect, censors.

On one side are the free speech advocates, including X (formerly Twitter) boss Elon Musk, who argue that Durov’s case amounts to a crackdown on open discourse. Musk has started a #FreePavel campaign and brought many millions with him. Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg chose this exact moment to highlight how the U.S. leaned on Meta during the COVID

Durov has become a hero in the eyes of those who champion an internet free of mediation, including those in cryptocurrency, even if that freedom leads to people using that network for all kinds of morally problematic and even illegal things. But Telegram, which is the channel of choice for nearly everyone in Web3, is not exactly the encrypted nirvana we might want, ideally. As tech journalist Casey Newton explains:

“Telegram is often described as an 'encrypted' messenger. But as Ben Thompson explains today, Telegram is not end-to-end encrypted, as rivals WhatsApp and Signal are. (Its 'secret chat' feature is end-to-end encrypted, but it is not enabled on chats by default. The vast majority of chats on Telegram are not secret chats.) That means Telegram can

Nota: Las opiniones expresadas en esta columna son las del autor y no reflejan necesariamente las de CoinDesk, Inc. o sus propietarios y afiliados.

Ben Schiller
Ben Schiller

Ben Schiller is CoinDesk's managing editor for features and opinion. Previously, he was editor-in-chief at BREAKER Magazine and a staff writer at Fast Company. He holds some ETH, BTC and LINK.

