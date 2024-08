¡Vale, Bloomer!

This sort of statement is easy to make, and exhausting to counter. But let’s take a short stab and say that crypto has made a lot of people rich and employed many more gainfully (including many journalists we know at Bloomerberg). Stablecoins (market cap: $177,090,363,336 ) allow thousands of law-abiding folks to move money cheaply and effectively peer-to-peer and across borders, avoiding the onerous fees charged by traditional remittance companies. Bitcoin has often failed as a payment mechanism , as Bloomer says, but it’s often proved an effective store-of-value (over the long term, even if it whipsaws day-to-day), which is partly why the SEC approved ETFs for Bitcoin (and Ethereum) and why people in soft money-nations like Nigeria and Argentina look to it as a hard money-alt