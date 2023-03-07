Bitcoin
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Mercados

Token FLEX sube 21% luego de que se aprobara el plan de reestructuración de CoinFLEX

El exchange de criptomonedas solicitó la reestructuración en agosto de 2022 luego de suspender los retiros a principios de ese verano.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconMar 7, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. UTC
CoinFLEX, con sede en Seychelles, recibió una aprobación del tribunal para su plan de reestructuración. (Pascal Ohlmann/Pixabay)

CoinFLEX, con sede en Seychelles, recibió una aprobación del tribunal para su plan de reestructuración. (Pascal Ohlmann/Pixabay)

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

FLEX, el token nativo del exchange CoinFLEX, repuntó 21% el martes luego de que la empresa recibiera la aprobación para su plan de reestructuración por parte de un tribunal de Seychelles, lugar donde tiene sede.

Read this article in English.

CoinFLEX solicitó la reestructuración a fines de agosto luego de suspender los retiros en medio de una crisis de liquidez durante junio.

El token cotizaba recientemente a US$1,96.

Sigue a CoinDesk en Español.

En un comunicado, el exchange dijo que el trading de activos bloqueados, incluyendo LUSD y LETH, permanecerá de la misma manera hasta que el tribunal de Seychelles publique la orden judicial por escrito.

En el plan de reestructuración propuesto por primera vez en septiembre, CoinFLEX aseguró que los acreedores tendrían la posesión del 65% de la empresa y que los inversores Serie A perderían sus participaciones.

Este artículo fue traducido por Natalia Paulovsky.

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

