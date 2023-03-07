Token FLEX sube 21% luego de que se aprobara el plan de reestructuración de CoinFLEX
El exchange de criptomonedas solicitó la reestructuración en agosto de 2022 luego de suspender los retiros a principios de ese verano.
FLEX, el token nativo del exchange CoinFLEX, repuntó 21% el martes luego de que la empresa recibiera la aprobación para su plan de reestructuración por parte de un tribunal de Seychelles, lugar donde tiene sede.
CoinFLEX solicitó la reestructuración a fines de agosto luego de suspender los retiros en medio de una crisis de liquidez durante junio.
El token cotizaba recientemente a US$1,96.
En un comunicado, el exchange dijo que el trading de activos bloqueados, incluyendo LUSD y LETH, permanecerá de la misma manera hasta que el tribunal de Seychelles publique la orden judicial por escrito.
En el plan de reestructuración propuesto por primera vez en septiembre, CoinFLEX aseguró que los acreedores tendrían la posesión del 65% de la empresa y que los inversores Serie A perderían sus participaciones.
