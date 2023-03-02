Token de IOST aumenta más de 8% tras un acuerdo con Amazon Web Services
(Foto) Token de IOST sube 8,6% tras el acuerdo con Amazon Web Services. (Nicholas Cappello/Unsplash)
IOST, el token nativo de la red IOST, subió 8,65% luego de que la empresa anunciara que cerró un acuerdo para integrarse con Amazon Web Services (AWS).
IOST, que significa Internet of Services Token, buscará reforzar sus ofertas de finanzas descentralizadas (DeFi, por sus siglas en inglés), tokens no fungibles (NFT, por sus siglas en inglés), GameFi y Web3 al integrarse con las soluciones Web3 de AWS, según el comunicado.
La red utilizará las herramientas de inteligencia artificial de AWS y la arquitectura descentralizada de internet, agregó el anuncio.
CoinDesk informó el mes pasado que Amazon Web Services había estado buscando contratar varios perfiles enfocados en Web3 y que se estaba preparando para crear su propio marketplace de NFT.
IOST es una blockchain nativa lanzada al público en 2018 que busca alcanzar 100.000 transacciones por segundo (TPS).
Actualmente, el token de IOST cotiza a US$0,127, lo que representa una suba desde el mínimo de US$0,113 registrado antes de que se publicara el anuncio. El volumen de trading aumentó 548% hasta US$66 millones, según CoinMarketCap.
Este artículo fue traducido por Natalia Paulovsky.
