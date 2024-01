El fondo insignia de Bitwise busca el estado de presentación de informes ante la SEC

At the end of March, the Bitwise fund disclosed major positions in bitcoin and ethereum, and sub-100 basis-point stakes in litecoin, chainlink, filecoin, bitcoin cash, stellar lumens, uniswap, aave and cosmos. It has historically traded at a “substantial premium” to those coins, according to a press releasehttps://finance.yahoo.com/news/bitwise-10-crypto-index-fund-120000784.html.