U.S. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against DeFi Startup PoolTogether

The lawsuit, filed by former congressional staffer Joe Kent in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in October 2021, alleged the DeFi platform violated New York state’s gambling laws by “allowing people to evade financial regulations and scam consumers,” according to the original complaint. Kent, who previously worked for crypto skeptic Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), filed the suit as an apparent test case as legislators explored avenues to pursue legal actions against DeFi actors.