El cofundador de Ethereum se deshace de altcoins que no tienen “valor moral” por un valor de 220 ETH
Vitalik Buterin explicó sus razones para vender las altcoins en un posteo en Reddit.
Vitalik Buterin, cofundador de Ethereum, liquidó una parte de sus tenencias de altcoins la semana pasada y aseguró que los tokens no tenían “ningún valor cultural o moral”.
Buterin vendió 9900 millones de tokens CULT, el token nativo de CultDAO, por un total de 58 ether (ETH). Según el analista de criptomonedas PeckShield, también vendió sus tenencias de BITE y MOPS. En total, las ventas ascienden a 220 ether.
“BITE y la mayoría de las otras monedas de las que se habla en este foro son shitcoins”, escribió Buterin en Reddit. “[Todas esas] no tienen ningún valor cultural o moral, y probablemente te harán perder casi todo el dinero que has invertido en ellas. Me opongo fuertemente a estos proyectos”.
En 2021, Buterin provocó una oscilación en el precio de los tokens shiba inu (SHIB) cuando quemó sus tenencias con valor de US$6000 millones luego de que se le diera efectivamente la mitad de la oferta del token. En ese momento, dijo que no quería tener el poder de poseer una cantidad tan significativa de tokens SHIB.
