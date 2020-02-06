Crypto derivatives platform ErisX has added a capital markets risk management expert to its C-suite, the company announced Thursday.

Vindhu Singh is the firm’s first chief risk officer and will report to Head of Eris Clearing Liz James. Singh will set the risk management priorities for the firm’s clearinghouse business roadmap as well as manage credit, market and liquidity risk management.

Singh joins ErisX from quantitative trading firm Hudson River Trading, where he was a business operations manager. Prior to Hudson River, Singh was chief risk officer and director of analytics at market making firm Sun Trading, which Hudson River acquired in 2018. Singh has also held similar positions at Stark Investments and UBS Investments Bank.

“I followed the productive year they had in 2019 with the launch of their digital asset markets, completion of their technology stack and the ability to secure a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) license,” Singh said about his new employer in a press release. “I look forward to joining the team of market professionals at ErisX and assisting in the next chapter of growth while managing the unique risks associated with a regulated digital asset platform.”

In December, ErisX launched physically settled bitcoin futures contracts. Last month, the firm partnered with software provider Etale to offer its users data and trading products.