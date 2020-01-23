Users of crypto derivatives platform ErisX are getting access to institutional-grade data and trading solutions thanks to a new partnership with software provider Etale.

ErisX announced Thursday that members will be able to view Etale's real-time market data and execute orders leveraging the company's machine learning-based quantitative models.

TD Ameritrade-backed ErisX launched a live spot market for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum and litecoin, complete with U.S. dollar pairs, in April 2019, and began offering physically delivered bitcoin futures in December. The company, which was granted a Derivatives Clearing Organization license by the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) last summer, has said it plans to expand its futures offering throughout 2020.

ErisX said previously it aims to make the cryptocurrency trading experience as seamless and as dependable as mature capital markets. Thursday's partnership will "enhance the trading experience" and create a "high quality solution to trade digital assets," said Ian Grieves, ErisX's head of product.