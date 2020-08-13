Epic Games has filed suit against Apple Inc. for allegedly monopolizing the in-app payments market and making “innovations” like bitcoin payments all but impossible.
- The developer of hyper-popular video game Fortnite claimed in its suit filed Thursday that Apple is acting anti-competitively by imposing an "oppressive" 30% sales tax on app sales as well as banning third-party payments processors from its platform.
- As a result of Apple's behavior, it has hurt payment innovation, Epic claims.
- Would-be competing in-app payment processes could accept "bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies" if not for their outright exclusion, Epic Games said.
- Epic Game demanded the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California prohibit Apple from acting in an anti-competitive manner and end what it called Apple's stranglehold on in-app payments.
- The lawsuit appears to be a legal volley in a campaign Epic Games began against Apple after the tech giant booted Fortnite from the Apple app store on Thursday.
- Apple cited Fortnite's Thursday implementation of its own in-app payments system as reason for the boot, according to The Verge.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.