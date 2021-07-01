Blockchain platform Enjin said it sold $20 million in EFI tokens through a public sale on CoinList.
- Held on June 24, Enjin said there were 40,089 participants in the sale who purchased the EFI tokens in just two and a half hours.
- EFI is the native token of Efinity, a Polkadot-based parachain with a focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- Despite a recent dip in the crypto market, the sale indicates continued interest in getting in early on new tokens.
- The Efinity blockchain platform supports NFTs from any blockchain, including Polkadot, Kusama, Ethereum, Enjin’s JumpNet and more.
- “NFTs are the future of digital ownership,” said Enjin CEO Maxim Blagov. “Efinity will provide the infrastructure needed to harness NFTs with ease, and allow creators to focus on the creative process.”
- A CoinList sale for the MINA token generated nearly $19 million in May.
- Social token platform Rally used CoinList to sell $22 million in RLY tokens in April.
