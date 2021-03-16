Private messaging app Signal is accepting cryptocurrency donations.
- According to its blog post, Signal Technology Foundation is now accepting cryptocurrency donations through The Giving Block.
- The non-profit organization behind the popular messaging app was founded by Moxie Marlinspike and Brian Acton in 2018 and runs on donations.
- The Giving Block integration enables Signal to accept bitcoin, ether and 10 other cryptocurrencies.
- In January, Signal staff members expressed concerns about crypto payments being integrated into the platform, according to a report by Platformer.
- MobileCoin, a crypto project advised by Marlinspike, went live in December and recently raised a Series A funding round.
