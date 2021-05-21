Elon Musk has jumped into the bitcoin scaling debate on Twitter, saying the layer 2 payments Lightning Network is “needed” for now.
- "Layer count depends on projected bandwidth & compute, both rising rapidly, which means single layer network [e.g. Bitcoin alone] can carry all human transactions in future imo," the Tesla CEO tweeted Friday.
- Until then, however, Lightning will be necessary to provide the required bandwidth, he argued.
- The Lightning Network is a layer atop the Bitcoin blockchain designed to enable faster and cheaper transactions by enabling user-generated channels for sending and receiving payments.
- Musk has also been responding to a Twitter discussion about bitcoin's energy usage, the reason cited for Tesla's recent U-turn on accepting the cryptocurrency as a method of payment.
- He proposed that the top-10 mining organizations post audits of the amount of renewable energy used in their operations as one way to tackle the issue.
