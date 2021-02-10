Elon Musk has issued short shrift to Freewallet on Twitter after the cryptocurrency wallet provider attempted to use the Tesla CEO’s tweet celebrating dogecoin to promote its services.
- Saying Freewallet's app "sucks," Musk stated Wednesday his belief that crypto users should avoid wallets that do not give them access to their private keys.
- Musk followed this up by tweeting an image of Chuck Norris saying the martial artist and actor "can withdraw bitcoins from Mt. Gox", a take on the popular "Chuck Norris Facts" meme
- Owing to security incidents such as the infamous hack of the Mt. Gox exchange, which relieved nearly 750,000 users of $450 million-worth of bitcoin, crypto experts recommend storing holdings in secure wallets away from third-party providers.
- The sentiment has given rise to the popular expression, "Not your keys, not your coins."
- According to other tweets, Musk seems to have tried Freewallet and initially had trouble accessing the app.
- Musk has been fond of tweeting about bitcoin and dogecoin, often seen as friendly trolling of the crypto community. However, Tesla disclosed Monday that it had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin, news that caused the cryptocurrency to rise to new highs above $48,000.
