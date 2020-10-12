Elon Musk has thrown doubt on a claimed sighting of a bitcoin ATM at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.
- The ATM was first claimed to have been sighted by Twitter user Will Reeves who posted on Sunday that he had "just passed by and saw @elonmusk has a bitcoin ATM at the Gigafactory."
- The tweet was accompanied by a Google maps image revealing the location of the ATM on the northern side of the massive factory complex.
- According to a Sunday report by Finbold, the ATM was installed by LibertyX in August of this year solely for the use by employees of the factory.
- However, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said he didn't believe the claim was "accurate" in a tweet on Monday. The post Musk was replying to has now been deleted, presumably in response to his tweet.
- CoinDesk reached out to Tesla for confirmation but had not received a reply by press time.
- However, Reeves' sighting was apparently confirmed to CoinDesk by bitcoin ATM operator LibertyX in a direct message, which said: "We have enabled 3 traditional ATMs inside so employees can use their debit cards and buy bitcoin."
- LibertyX now claims to have over 5,000 crypto ATMs in operation across the U.S., as well as a bitcoin buying service in around 20,000 stores.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.