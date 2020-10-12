As the U.S. presidential election gets closer, market “predictions” are showing up in stocks from energy to private prisons.

Today on the Brief:

Market rally to highest point in six weeks

BTC and ETH up in part on Grayscale ETH trust becoming an SEC reporting company (Grayscale, like CoinDesk, is a unit of DCG.)

CBDCs (and CBDC skepticism) on the rise

How markets are trading the U.S. presidential election in November.

A look at what different stock and other market preferences suggests about who Wall Street expects to win the 2020 election, including: