As the U.S. presidential election gets closer, market “predictions” are showing up in stocks from energy to private prisons. 

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

Today on the Brief:

  • Market rally to highest point in six weeks
  • BTC and ETH up in part on Grayscale ETH trust becoming an SEC reporting company (Grayscale, like CoinDesk, is a unit of DCG.)
  • CBDCs (and CBDC skepticism) on the rise

How markets are trading the U.S. presidential election in November.

A look at what different stock and other market preferences suggests about who Wall Street expects to win the 2020 election, including: 

  • Energy
  • Private prisons
  • Student loans
  • Health care 
  • Infrastructure
  • Dollar
  • Bitcoin

