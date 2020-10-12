As the U.S. presidential election gets closer, market “predictions” are showing up in stocks from energy to private prisons.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Market rally to highest point in six weeks
- BTC and ETH up in part on Grayscale ETH trust becoming an SEC reporting company (Grayscale, like CoinDesk, is a unit of DCG.)
- CBDCs (and CBDC skepticism) on the rise
How markets are trading the U.S. presidential election in November.
A look at what different stock and other market preferences suggests about who Wall Street expects to win the 2020 election, including:
- Energy
- Private prisons
- Student loans
- Health care
- Infrastructure
- Dollar
- Bitcoin
