From the devastation of the service industry to never-ending central bank intervention, these factors make predicting the future of the economy nearly impossible.
The “three-body problem” is a physics issue that deals with unpredictable futures.
In a recent essay, John Mauldin argues the economy is actually experiencing an “eight-body problem.”
On today’s episode, NLW explores each of those dimensions shaping the challenge we face, including:
- Central bank intervention
- The destruction of the service industry
- The implosion of global trade
In the end, he argues that in a world ruled by chaos, fighting to control the narrative might be the only rational move.
Read Ben Hunt’s essay “The Three-Body Problem.”
