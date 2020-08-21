From the devastation of the service industry to never-ending central bank intervention, these factors make predicting the future of the economy nearly impossible.

The “three-body problem” is a physics issue that deals with unpredictable futures. 

In a recent essay, John Mauldin argues the economy is actually experiencing an “eight-body problem.” 

On today’s episode, NLW explores each of those dimensions shaping the challenge we face, including:

  • Central bank intervention
  • The destruction of the service industry
  • The implosion of global trade 

In the end, he argues that in a world ruled by chaos, fighting to control the narrative might be the only rational move. 

