From the devastation of the service industry to never-ending central bank intervention, these factors make predicting the future of the economy nearly impossible.

The “three-body problem” is a physics issue that deals with unpredictable futures.

In a recent essay, John Mauldin argues the economy is actually experiencing an “eight-body problem.”

On today’s episode, NLW explores each of those dimensions shaping the challenge we face, including:

Central bank intervention

The destruction of the service industry

The implosion of global trade

In the end, he argues that in a world ruled by chaos, fighting to control the narrative might be the only rational move.

