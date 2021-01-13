European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde says bitcoin has facilitated “funny business” and needs to be regulated at the international level.
- In an interview at a Reuters online event Wednesday, Lagarde said the “highly speculative asset” has led to "some reprehensible activity," including money laundering, and any loopholes need to be closed, according to a report from Reuters.
- “There has to be regulation. This has to be applied and agreed upon ... at a global level because if there is an escape that escape will be used,” she said.
- The European Union central bank chief added there will be a digital euro, hopefully in no more than five years, according to other reports.
- The ECB has been looking into the benefits and risks of a euro-based digital currency since the Facebook-backed diem (formerly libra) project was announced in June 2019.
UPDATE (12:40 UTC, Jan. 13 2021): Added further detail from Reuters report.
Read more: Lagarde Seeks Public Comments About a Digital Euro, Implying a Broad Retail Offering Is Now on the Table
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.