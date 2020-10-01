The European Central Bank (ECB) has applied for a trademark on the phrase “digital euro,” according to a Bloomberg report.
- Bloomberg confirmed that ECB lawyers at the German firm Bock Legal applied for the European Union Intellectual Property Office's "digital euro" trademark on Sept. 22. It has not yet been granted.
- Officials have not actually committed to issuing a digital euro quite yet. Eurozone central bankers say they continue to study the issue, even as an alternative to cryptocurrency.
- EU member countries and banks are nonetheless gearing up in anticipation of a digitally native euro becoming a reality.
