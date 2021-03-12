Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Ebang will launch its new cryptocurrency exchange in an invite-only beta phase on March 15, according to an announcement.

  • By April, Ebang plans to end the beta phase and fully launch its exchange.
  • Shares of the company jumped after the announcement, gaining more than 55% since Thursday. Ebang shares were trading above $11 at last check.
  • The launch comes less than a year after the Nasdaq-listed company announced plans to launch an exchange that would strictly operate outside of China, per CoinDesk's prior reporting.
  • In December 2020, Ebang set the end of Q1 2021 as the target date to launch the exchange.

