FaZe Clan, an e-sports organization headquartered in Los Angeles, has fired one of its members and suspended three following allegations they wittingly promoted an alleged crypto scam.

According to a statement from the organization on Thursday, Frazier “Kay” Khattri has gotten the boot while Jarvis Khattri, Nikan Nadim and Jakob Teeqo have been suspended until further notice.

“FaZe Clan had absolutely no involvement with our members’ activity in the cryptocurrency space,” the statement reads. “We strongly condemn their recent behavior. The trust and respect of our fans has been, and will always be, our number one priority.”

Accusations are stemming from the members’ purported promotion of the project “Save The Kids” and its token, where they were reportedly paid to promote the altcoin before “dumping” their investments onto the market.

YouTube channel Coffeezilla alleges the members knew the project was a scam ahead of time, despite claiming plausible deniability, and are now attempting to cover up their wrongdoing.

Coffeezilla alleges, through “hard proof” that the project and its token weren’t designed to help kids but instead were designed from the “outset” to extract money from influencer’s fans.