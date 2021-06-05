Dutch police arrested three men in the industrial town of Deventer for attempting to defraud investors by selling them a self-made cryptocurrency and then intentionally sinking its price.
- The police charged the men with fraud and embezzlement, and did not rule out additional arrests.
- Police arrested one of the men at a Deventer warehouse that held several computers used for mining cryptocurrency, and that there “was also an issue of electricity theft,” according to a press release posted on the website of the National Dutch Police.
- The arrests stemmed from an investigation of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinhouse.eu, which authorities have suspected of embezzling customers’ money and defrauding them.
- In what authorities described as a pump-and-dump scheme, one of the men, a 39-year-old, produced the cryptocurrency and advertised it on a cryptocurrency platform and Twitter, luring investors and boosting the price. He then sold a large volume of digital coins over a short time frame, rendering them “worthless.”
- The 39-year-old man is also suspected of similarly trying to scam investors using ERSO, MALC, EUROP and TulipMania digital currencies, the press release said.
- During the investigation, police seized a house, vehicles, computers and cryptocurrencies.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.