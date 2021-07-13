Tim Draper’s Draper Goren Holm (DGH) has hired former Disney manager Matthew Boseo as its director of events.
- Boseo will be responsible for global event production, sponsorship alliance agreements, attendee experience as well as the venture firm’s community engagement platform.
- Prior to joining the fund, Boseo spent over a decade at Walt Disney’s “Parks, Experience & Products Division” in Orlando, Fla.
- Boseo told CoinDesk this is first crypto gig. In a tweet Tuesday, he said his strong belief in the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency was what motivated him to leave a Fortune 500 company like Disney and join the world of crypto VC.
- DGH’s flagship event is the LA Blockchain Summit, which will be in its eighth iteration this November.
