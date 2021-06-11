Jack Dorsey has hinted that Twitter will integrate the Bitcoin layer 2 payments Lightning Network.
- The Twitter founder had tweeted his appreciation for Lightning Network-powered messaging app Sphinx Chat, prompting a follower to ask for the network to be built into BlueSky or Twitter.
- "Only a matter of time," Dorsey replied.
- The Lightning Network is a layer atop the Bitcoin blockchain designed to enable faster and cheaper transactions by enabling user-generated channels for sending and receiving payments.
- Sphinx Chat is a wallet and encrypted messaging service that works over Lightning.
- It is unclear what an integration with Twitter would bring. One possibility is the use of micropayments, for which Twitter-enabled solutions have been developed.
- A long-time bitcoin advocate, Dorsey recently announced on Twitter that his other company, payments firm Square, is considering making a hardware wallet.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.