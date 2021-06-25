Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, two of cryptocurrency’s most famous proponents, have hinted they will debate at a forthcoming bitcoin event.
- In a Twitter exchange Friday, Twitter founder Dorsey suggested having "THE talk," to which Tesla CEO Musk replied, "For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let's do it," followed by a wink emoji.
- Dorsey had initially tweeted about "The ₿ Word," an event he is set to host on July 21 alongside Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management.
- Musk asked if that referred to "bicurious?," prompting Dorsey to suggest the two have a conversation at the event for the Tesla founder to "share all [his] curiosities."
- Although the two tech entrepreneurs have touted cryptocurrency, Musk's appetite for bitcoin has cooled since May when he announced Tesla was reversing its decision to accept the crypto as payment, citing environmental concerns about the energy use required in mining bitcoin. Since then, he has said Tesla may accept bitcoin as a form of payment in the future.
