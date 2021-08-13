Italian haute couture fashion label Dolce & Gabbana will debut its non-fungible token (NFT) collection on the luxury marketplace UNXD later this month in a bid to “bridge the physical with the metaphysical.” UNXD is built on Polygon, the layer 2 network meant to offer cheaper transactions than the Ethereum mainnet.

“Collezione Genesi” NFTs will feature items personally designed by Dolce & Gabbana co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

This will mark the iconic brand’s first foray into the NFT market. The collection will launch publicly on Aug. 28 at the start of Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda couture show in Venice, with the official auction going live Sept. 6.

Luxury culture is about flaunting expensive items and it is no surprise high-end fashion brands have jumped on the bandwagon as NFTs surge back into the mainstream.

Speaking during a Twitter Spaces livestream Friday, UNXD CEO Shashi Menon said:

“We have a very deep relationship with the house of Dolce & Gabbana and have been working with them for many years. When we proposed the idea to them, we were really enthused by how the team was taken by it. What is important here is that fashion is fundamentally an artistic medium.”

The Venetian-themed Collezione Genesi NFTs will be showcased at upcoming fashion shows Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioiellleria. The first concept to be highlighted is called “Dress from a Dream.”

“With this collection, Dolce & Gabbana [is] creating NFTs that bridge their creative work from the physical to the metaphysical,” said UNXD COO Nick Gonzalez. “This will pave the path for more brands to join the space as they see the power of digital ownership to create opportunities that align with their underlying ethos and core brand and business.”