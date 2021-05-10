Gemini, the Winklevoss brothers-founded cryptocurrency exchange, has added dogecoin to the cryptocurrencies supported by its Earn lending program, allowing customers to earn interest on their holdings.
- Users can realize as much as 2.25% annual percentage yield (APY) on DOGE, Gemini said in a blog post on Saturday.
- SUSHI, INJ and MATIC have also been added to the U.S.-based exchange's Gemini Earn platform.
- The additions take the total number of interest-bearing cryptocurrencies to 32.
- Under the program, users can earn between 1.26% and 7.75% APY, according to the platform's web page.
- Dogecoin was first listed on Gemini on March 4; eToro has also added support for the meme-based coin.
- At press time, DOGE is changing hands for around $0.50, having fallen from an all-time high of $0.74 on Saturday, according to CoinDesk data.
