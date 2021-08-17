The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to support the development of the memecoin through advocacy, governance and trademark protection, has been re-established.
- The foundation boasts some well-known board members and advisers, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who is serving as the foundation’s "blockchain and crypto adviser."
- Jared Birchall, a representative who was appointed by Tesla co-founder and influential dogecoin supporter Elon Musk and who is the head of Musk's family office, joins as the foundation’s legal and financial adviser, while dogecoin core developer Max Keller will serve as a technical adviser and dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus will be the community and memes adviser.
- Board members include Dogecoin Foundation veteran Jens Wiechers and dogecoin core blockchain developers Michi Lumin and Ross Nicoll.
- Originally launched in 2014, the foundation became inactive over time and eventually dissolved.
- The foundation is now hoping to secure a three-year budget so that it can hire a small staff to work on dogecoin full-time.
- It also said that in the coming weeks the foundation “will be announcing new projects that will complement the current Core Wallet to enable faster integration and easier APIs (application programming interfaces) for financial, social and charitable projects wishing to use dogecoin.”
