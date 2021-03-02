Fans of the popular canine-themed cryptocurrency dogecoin can now make purchases at 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S.

According to a Tuesday tweet by ATM provider CoinFlip, DOGE can now be purchased with cash across its network, as the company makes the most of DOGE’s surging popularity.

DOGE was launched in 2013 and quickly grew in popularity thanks to its cute Shiba Inu logo and meme-loving community.

More recently, it has been endorsed by big names including Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg and rocker Gene Simmons – with prices soaring as a result. DOGE has also been wrapped up in the recent “meme trading” craze that saw social media groups pump stocks such as GameStop (GME).

“CoinFlip has always been about the small business and retail customers, and with recent events, dogecoin has paradigm-shifted itself into more than just a meme coin, it has become a symbol of the small league investors,” a spokesperson for CoinFlip told CoinDesk via email.

CoinFlip ATMs already offer customers access to bitcoin, litecoin, ether, dash, komodo, chainlink, stellar and tron.