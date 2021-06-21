A car emblazoned with the Dogecoin logo crashed in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Race in Nashville, perhaps a foreshadowing of what was to come for the price of DOGE. The driver was not hurt.
- Stefan Parsons' car embellished with the DOGE Shiba Inu dog crashed into the wall during Stage 2 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday.
- DOGE's price has fallen 23% in the last 24 hours. It sits at just under $0.21 at press time.
- The meme-inspired cryptocurrency's fans pushed the hashtag #dogecar trend on Twitter, and were naturally disappointed when Parsons' race came to a premature end. The subsequent crash in DOGE's price added insult to injury.
- Springates, a manufacturer of auto parts whose CEO is a DOGE enthusiast, sponsored Parsons' car.
- DOGE has a long history on the NASCAR tracks. Dogecoin fans raised 68 million DOGE in April 2014 (worth about $42,000 at the time) via a Reddit campaign to sponsor Josh Wise's Ford Fusion car. Coincidentally, Wise raced in the same team as Stefan Parsons' father Phil.
