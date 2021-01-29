Twitter mentions of the dogecoin cryptocurrency rocketed to record levels after prices hit all-time highs Thursday.
- According to digital asset data firm TheTIE, the massive volume of mentions over 24-hour period marked the altcoin out as the most tweeted cryptocurrency of all time.
- Dogecoin surpassed previous tweet records for bitcoin set on Jan. 2, 2021, and Dec. 22, 2017, the firm said.
- The shiba inu-themed coin has been experiencing a flurry of trading activity, possibly due to attention from members of Reddit trading groups like WallStreetBets and SatoshiStreetBets.
- The price of DOGE rose to a new record of $0.078 Thursday, according to CoinGecko, before falling back to $0.037 at press time. Price are still up 197% over the last 24 hours.
