An anonymous woman in the U.S. has reportedly donated profits earned from investing in the cryptocurrency dogecoin to a dog shelter at Daytona Beach in Florida.
- According to a report by FOX6 on Tuesday, the woman paid for the donation fees of all dogs ready to be adopted at the Halifax Humane Society and signed off the donation under the moniker "Doge community."
- "Basically [the woman] had made a very wise investment in some cryptocurrency," said Barry Kukes, community outreach director at the Halifax Humane Society. "[She] said it changed her life [and] that she wanted to do something nice."
- Only dogs ready for adoption at the time the donation was made will qualify for the waiver of the fee. Anyone interested in adopting must still be vetted, according to the report.
- The price of DOGE has been on a tear and is up a staggering 5,400% since the year began, according to data from Messari. Four months ago, the crypto was changing hands for around $0.005. As of press time, DOGE is valued at around $0.31.
- Dogecoin is a recent crypto community favorite. The meme coin, created in 2013 and represented by a Shibu Inu dog, has grown to become the world's sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.
