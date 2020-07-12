A reading of a piece by a Yale professor and former head of Morgan Stanley Asia arguing the U.S. dollar’s status is changing rapidly.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On this episode of The Breakdown: Long Reads Sunday, we look at Professor Stephen S. Roach’s piece “The COVID Shock to the Dollar.”
In it, he argues:
- Americans have been squandering their savings potential
- Because of this, we are forced to borrow surplus savings from abroad
- We have usually been able to do this on favorable terms
- That window may be coming to a close
- There could be a 35% drop in the dollar over the next two to three years
