A reading of a piece by a Yale professor and former head of Morgan Stanley Asia arguing the U.S. dollar’s status is changing rapidly.

On this episode of The Breakdown: Long Reads Sunday, we look at Professor Stephen S. Roach’s piece “The COVID Shock to the Dollar.”

In it, he argues:

  • Americans have been squandering their savings potential 
  • Because of this, we are forced to borrow surplus savings from abroad
  • We have usually been able to do this on favorable terms
  • That window may be coming to a close
  • There could be a 35% drop in the dollar over the next two to three years

