"I think the right lesson to draw from all of this is that a global order needs to be based on a distributed operating system, not on a centralized architecture..." - Niall Ferguson
In this wide ranging conversation CoinDesk's Michael Casey speaks with author, historian and Hoover Institution senior fellow Niall Ferguson about our disrupted world, inevitable crisis and what it could mean for money.
