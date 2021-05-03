Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent of Grayscale, said it has authorized the purchase of up to $750 million worth of the lagging shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), up from a $250 million level earlier.

In an announcement Monday, DCG, which is also the parent company of CoinDesk, said it had already purchased $193.5 million GBTC shares as of April 30.

GBTC has been trading at a discount for several months in the face of competition from other closed-end bitcoin funds, bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Canada and the prospect that a bitcoin ETF could be approved in the U.S. sometime in the next year.